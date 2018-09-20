FTI Consulting Bolsters Economic Consulting Segment with Appointment of John Ellison as Senior Managing Director

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of John Ellison as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Economic Consulting segment, further strengthening the firm's global economic and financial consulting expertise. Mr Ellison will be based in London.



Mr Ellison brings more than 25 years' experience advising on all aspects of forensic work, including regulatory enquiries, valuing businesses and market abuse. He also sits as an arbitrator in international disputes.

Mr Ellison has experience across a variety of industries, including telecoms, shipping, banking and, in particular, mining, oil and gas. He has given oral testimony in more than 50 cases in 11 jurisdictions across the world and has twice been named by the Who's Who Legal guide as having the most nominations of accounting experts globally.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr Ellison was a senior partner at KPMG and from 1997 to 2010 was Chair of its Forensic Accounting department, which he helped found in 1991.

Mark Bezant , a Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA Economic & Financial Consulting at FTI Consulting, said, "I have known John for many years and have always admired the depth and breadth of his expertise, as well as his clear focus on providing clients with the highest levels of service and advice. He has a proven track record and widespread recognition in the expert witness community, and we are delighted that he has joined the team."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

