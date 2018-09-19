Serabi Gold plc: Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

For immediate release

20 September 2018

Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Serabi Gold plc ((AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roney Almeida, to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Almeida, a Brazilian national and resident in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, will report to Mr. Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold plc.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Roney to the Company and as we continue to advance the growth plans of the Company, his background, experience and knowledge of the Brazilian mining industry will be of great benefit. Roney has worked in a variety of mining operations both open-pit and underground and, as well as gold, also has experience with other ore types including nickel, iron-ore and limestone having worked with Companies such as Anglo American, Vale, Votorantim (including a two year period as a mine manager in Ontario, Canada) and most recently with Compania Siderurgia Nacional in the position of Corporate and Operations Mine Manager."



Mr Almeida has degrees in Geology and Mine Engineering from the School of Mines of the Federal University of Ouro Preto, in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and an MBA From the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo. He is fluent in Portuguese and English.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe'', ‘‘could'', "should" ‘‘envisage'', ‘‘estimate'', ‘‘intend'', ‘‘may'', ‘‘plan'', ‘‘will'' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

