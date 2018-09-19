ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you own shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL )?



Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 10, 2018?





Do you think the proposed merger is fair?





Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Engility Holdings, Inc. ("Engility" or the "Company") (NYSE:EGL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to merge with Science Applications International Corporation ("SAIC") (NYSE:SAIC) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Engility will receive 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of Engility common stock.

If you own common stock of Engility and purchased any shares before September 10, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

