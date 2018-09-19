MATCOR by BrandSafway earns patent for linear anode

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATCOR, a BrandSafway company, recently earned a design patent for its Iron Gopher®, a linear anode designed to prevent corrosion through cathodic protection in horizontal directional drilling (HDD) applications. With a braided stainless steel jacket for linear anode protection during installation and a built-in pulling loop for connecting to the drilling head, the Iron Gopher provides approximately 200 percent more pulling strength than traditional anodes used in HDD applications.



It is available in standard and dual-end models, which can both be connected to a DC power source for active cathodic protection with a current. The standard model is used for most cathodic methods, such as roads, streams and property crossings, and the dual-end model is typically used under tank operations or anywhere it is not possible to connect both ends of the linear anode.



"We developed the Iron Gopher with installation costs and timelines at the forefront, focusing on strength to reduce the risks associated with the linear anode breaking during installation," said Ted Huck, one of the Iron Gopher inventors and vice president of technical sales for MATCOR. "It also makes job sites—and utilities and pipelines—safer by using cathodic protection to decrease the chance of failure due to corrosion that could cause gas leaks or other potentially catastrophic events."



The Iron Gopher was invented by Ted Huck; William Schutt, MATCOR founder; and Knut Fenner, former director of business development at MATCOR.



"MATCOR is an innovation leader in the corrosion and cathodic protection industry with its ongoing R&D, proprietary products, service and client-focused cloud technology," said Bob Burns, president of BrandSafway's Integrity Services Group. "The Iron Gopher is just another example of how we are continually raising the standards within the corrosion industry and ultimately providing the best solutions to our clients."



For more information about Iron Gopher, visit matcor.com/products/matcor-iron-gopher.



About MATCOR

MATCOR, Inc. is a BrandSafway company and a leading cathodic protection and corrosion prevention engineering design firm, providing environmentally beneficial systems and services to global clients for more than 40 years. An ISO 9001:2015 certified expert in the field of cathodic protection, MATCOR offers proprietary corrosion protection design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, cathodic protection testing, annual surveys, maintenance and complete corrosion protection project management. MATCOR specializes in protecting the infrastructure of the oil and gas, utility, transportation and construction industries. To learn more about MATCOR, please visit www.matcor.com or call 1-800-215-4362.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of services, products and solutions, with the greatest depth of expertise, to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. A portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, BrandSafway offers access, industrial services and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support our network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries. With its global footprint, rigorous operating processes and extensive service offerings — a full range of work access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial services and forming and shoring solutions — BrandSafway supports customers' maintenance and refurbishment needs as well as new construction and expansion plans. Today's BrandSafway — large enough to leverage economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while also remaining nimble and responsive — delivers unmatched service with local labor and management.

