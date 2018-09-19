CorePoint Lodging Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) ("CorePoint" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2018. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2018.



About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of 315 hotels and more than 40,000 rooms across 41 states in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The portfolio consists of all La Quinta branded hotels, except for one Baymont branded hotel. For more information, please visit CorePoint's website at www.corepoint.com.

