Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Acquires Additive Metal Manufacturer

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that it has acquired Imperial Machine & Tool Co., a leader in multi-material additive manufacturing and machining technologies for aerospace and defense, automotive, high-tech, and general industrial applications.



"The acquisition brings significant technology and intellectual property to broaden Kaiser's ability to provide solutions for demanding applications in compatible end markets," said Jack A. Hockema, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With a 75-year history of success and innovation, Imperial has a strong management and technical team that will complement our metallurgical and application engineering expertise to further advance our capability to deliver highly engineered solutions for our customers."

Imperial Machine & Tool provides proven multi-material expertise in aluminum, titanium, tantalum, molybdenum, nickel alloys, tungsten, cobalt chromium, and stainless steel and offers a differentiated approach by combining traditional machining knowhow and related technical capabilities with additive manufacturing expertise to drive innovative solutions.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

About Imperial Machine & Tool Co.

Imperial Machine & Tool Co., headquartered in Columbia, New Jersey, is a state-of-the-art machining, fabricating, and assembly facility specializing in advanced manufacturing for technically challenging and complex components and systems. Since it was founded in 1943 as a machine and tool business, Imperial has evolved into a highly technical, high margin, multi-material additive manufacturing company. With a culture of performing at the highest levels of quality and customer service, the Company has developed a strong customer base and well-established collaborative relationships to continue to drive innovation.

