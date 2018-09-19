Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.13 on Common Stock

YORK, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.13 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2018.



