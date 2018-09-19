Preferred Bank Appoints New Director

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today announced the appointment of Ms. Shirley Wang to the Board of Directors. Ms. Wang is founder and CEO of Plastpro, one of the largest manufacturers of fiberglass entry doors in the U.S. Prior to that, from 1991 to 1994 Ms. Wang worked in the advertising and banking industries in the U.S. She currently serves as Immediate Past Chair of the UCLA Foundation, is on the Board of Trustees of the Harvard-Westlake School and serves on the Board of the Los Angeles World Affairs Council. Ms. Wang is a graduate of UCLA and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University.



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to add Ms. Shirley Wang to our Board of Directors. She is a very successful entrepreneur, is well established in Los Angeles and cares deeply about our community. We welcome her expertise and guidance."

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks in California. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in the California cities of Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2), and one office in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

