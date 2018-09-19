Ninepoint Partners Appoints New Managing Director to Expand National Reach

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners, a Toronto-based independent, active manager of specialty alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Ross as Managing Director, National Sales.



Neil brings more than two decades of experience in sales and accounts management and is a proven leader with an excellent track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets. As a key member of the management team at Sentry Investments, Neil helped propel the firm to $19 Billion in assets under management. In the role of National Sales Manager, he developed and implemented an expansion plan which doubled the National Sales Team to 70 employees and helped deliver Sentry's largest gross sales years.

"We welcome Neil as the head of our national sales team," says Ninepoint Partners co-CEO and Managing Partner James Fox. "His experience and leadership abilities will help elevate our already strong presence with both clients and prospects and will contribute to positioning Ninepoint for its next stage of growth."

"Ninepoint has earned its reputation as one of the leaders in the alternative investment space," says Neil. "I'm looking forward to working with James, John Wilson, and the rest of the Ninepoint team as we broaden our offerings in the Canadian marketplace and beyond."

About Ninepoint Partners: Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is an independent, active manager of innovative investment solutions, committed to adding value to investors' portfolios while helping to differentiate advisors' businesses. The Firm oversees approximately $3 billion in assets under management.



Please visit www.ninepoint.com to learn more.

Media Contact: