Media Advisory: NACD Hosts Forum Focused on Boardroom Transformation
MEDIA AVAILABILITY FOR BLUE RIBBON COMMISSION REPORT ON DISRUPTIVE RISK WITH COMMISSION COCHAIRS SUE COLE AND KELVIN WESTBROOK
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|The Global Board Leaders' Summit, a four-day forum hosted by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in which leading minds in governance tackle the challenges facing today's board directors, such as diversity, risk, and corporate culture.
NACD will also release the Report of the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission on Adaptive Governance: Board Oversight of Disruptive Risks which provides vital perspectives and tools to manage a newly defined category of risk.
|WHO:
|Led by NACD, which represents more than 19,000 directors. Speakers such as FBI director Christopher Wray, former Federal Reserve System chair Janet Yellen, top CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, 200 thought leaders and industry experts, and more than 2,000 board directors.
|WHEN:
|Summit begins Saturday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. and adjourns Tuesday, October 2, at 12:00 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Marriott Marquis and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Washington, DC
