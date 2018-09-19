The Board of Directors of Hydromer, Inc. Announces a $0.25 per Common Share Dividend

Branchburg, NJ, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Board of Directors of Hydromer, Inc. (HYDI.PK – OTC BB), announces a $0.25 dividend per Common Share with a Record Date of September 24, 2018 and a Dividend Payment Date of October 8, 2018.



Hydromer, Inc. is an innovative ISO 9001:2015 technology-focused company engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer based products for commercial markets including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Industrial Plastics and Cosmetic and Personal Care. Hydromer also provides highly specialized medical coating services to industry through its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2003 certified Biosearch Medical Products subsidiary.

For the latest information about Hydromer, Inc. and its products, please visit our website at http:// www.hydromer.com .





Robert Lee 908-722-5000 r.lee@hydromer.com