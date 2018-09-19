Media Advisory: Flywire Executives to Present at IQPC Employee Experience 2018 Event

Bridging the gap between employee and customer experience



BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire chief people officer, Kelly Hartman and EVP of global education, Sharon Butler will be featured presenters at the Employee Experience 2018 Forum which takes place 25th - 27th September in London.

According to Deloitte's annual survey, 80% of executives rate employee experience as high on their agenda, yet only 22% report that their organisations excel at establishing a differentiated employee experience. The Employee Experience Forum provides key tips and insights on topics such as demonstrating the ROI of employee experience; connecting the dots between employee experience and customer experience; and engaging and motivating leaders and management to deliver a compelling employee experience. The event takes place at the Clayton Hotel, Chiswick, London.

Hartman and Butler's session will focus on the connection between the experience companies create for their employees and their customers and how that can directly impact key business metrics. Both presenters have considerable experience managing global teams and seeing how positive work cultures can directly impact business results.

Bridging the Gap Between EX And CX Date/Time: Wednesday, September 26, 13:00 Presenters: Kelly Hartmann, Chief People Officer, Flywire Sharon Butler, EVP Global Education, Flywire Agenda Topics: Treating employees as we do our customers

Instilling customer-centricity into your employees to drive success

Demonstrating the link between employee experience and customer experience

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting all the entities involved to make those transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire's full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing and payment through reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking. The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.

