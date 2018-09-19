Alert Logic Names Christopher Rajiah as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Partnerships

Houston, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alert Logic, the leading provider of Security-as-a-Service solutions, today announced that Christopher Rajiah has been appointed as the company's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Partnerships. Through this new role, Rajiah will apply his more than two decades of sales and channel leadership experience to accelerate Alert Logic's partner ecosystem globally and lead the company's focus on expanding and deepening partner integration into its growth strategy.

Currently, more than 50 percent of Alert Logic customers were introduced to Alert Logic solutions by channel partners. By adding Rajiah to the executive leadership team, Alert Logic is positioned to further enhance its global partner program and strategic partnership alliances. Alert Logic's unique combination of experts, technology and security intelligence enables partners to expand their customer base, increase portfolio offerings and improve customer loyalty.

The appointment is being welcomed by Alert Logic partners. "As our customers' trusted advisor, it is critical that Pulsant continues to offer services and solutions that meet their evolving business needs," said Rob Davies, Chief Sales Officer, Pulsant. "Security is top-of-mind for all of our customers, and Alert Logic enables us to provide them with a robust combination of technology, threat intelligence and security expertise that extends our service offering to them in a cost-effective and seamless way. Chris's appointment is further proof of Alert Logic's strong commitment to partners and customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our executive team," said Bob Lyons, CEO of Alert Logic. "Alert Logic continues to increase our reach and the value we deliver to our customers. Adding Chris to our management team further emphasizes our increased commitment to the partner community and our focus to deliver exceptional partner and customer experiences. He has a tremendous depth of experience and will be a critical asset to our team and our partners as we position Alert Logic as the dominant player in the markets we serve."

"Alert Logic's unique model combining a technology platform with expert services and security intelligence offers a tremendous market opportunity for partners," said Rajiah. "I joined Alert Logic because the company has demonstrated distinction with its market-leading solutions, a firm commitment to operational excellence and a strong vision for the future. My focus will be to accelerate partners' ability to help their customers understand their security exposures to cyber risks and demonstrate turn-key, managed SaaS mitigations with best-in-class economics to solve these problems, adding value for their customer base.

Rajiah most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Trax Technologies, the market leader in supply chain data management, where he scaled the TRAX go-to-market strategy and optimized the company's revenue growth globally. As Vice President Worldwide Channel Sales and Alliances at data center leader Equinix, Rajiah expanded global growth through strategic partnerships, increasing bookings, growing the recurring revenue base and driving profitability. Previously, Rajiah served as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at ViaWest, was Vice President Channel Sales and Global Partner Programs at Rackspace, and held channel and global strategic alliance leadership roles at Extreme Networks.

For more information on Alert Logic's Channel Program, please visit here.

Additional Resources

Blog

@AlertLogic on Twitter

LinkedIn

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic delivers better cybersecurity for everyone, regardless of their company's size or technology environment. Our proactive threat management platform, always-current threat intelligence, and 24x7, customer-obsessed analyst services protect organizations cost-effectively and with fast time-to-value. More than 4,000 organizations trust their security to Alert Logic every day so they can focus on what matters most—running their business. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast, London and Cali, Colombia. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com.

Christine Blake W2 Communications 703-877-8114 Christine@w2comm.com