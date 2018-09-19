Legal Veteran Diana Chafey Joins ATI Physical Therapy as Chief Legal Counsel

Bolingbrook, Ill., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of physical therapy services, announced today the hiring of Diana Chafey as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel. Chafey, who has spent much of her legal career advising senior executives and boards of directors on complex legal compliance and risk management matters, will begin her role at the end of September.

Chafey takes over for Robert (Bob) McKenzie, who recently stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of ATI. McKenzie, who has been with the organization since 2012, was instrumental in ushering the organization through its most successful expansion, growing ATI from 200 clinic locations to more than 800 today in 25 states. He will remain with the organization for a short time to ensure a smooth transition.

In her new role, Chafey will lead ATI's legal team in advising leadership and the organization on minimizing legal risks and navigating legal or regulatory issues the company may confront as it looks to expand services and offerings in the evolving and dynamic healthcare industry.

"The ATI family, its leadership team and Board of Directors are excited about the addition of Diana Chafey as the Company's chief legal counsel. She brings proven expertise in building high-performing legal teams and advising with sound legal counsel in highly complex and regulated environments. Diana will focus on supporting the achievement of ATI's business and growth objectives, while protecting and enhancing the value of the organization," says Al Hamood, interim Chief Executive Officer of ATI Physical Therapy. "We also want to thank Bob for his tireless dedication to the organization and helping to build one of the premier physical therapy companies in the U.S."

Chafey has a strong track record as a pragmatic, creative problem solver and business facilitator. Prior to joining ATI, she served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of The Warranty Group (of TWG Holdings Limited) since 2013. In this role, she provided global oversight of corporate governance and related affairs, while leading a complex restructuring of the company's ownership. Chafey has also served as legal counsel with DLA Piper US (LLP), Ross & Hardies (McGuire Woods), Interstate Insurance Group and Jefferson Insurance Group (comprised of subsidiaries of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, Allianz Group). Chafey brings more than 20 years of legal expertise to ATI Physical Therapy.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

