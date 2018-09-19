Institutional Digital Asset Exchange Seed CX Welcomes John Hart as Its New Chief Information Officer

Former Managing Director of Technology Engineering for Globex Joins ‘Dream Team' of Markets and Exchange Professionals

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed CX , which through its subsidiaries offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products and plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives, announced today that John Hart would be joining the company as Chief Information Officer. Hart joins Seed CX with decades of experience designing, building and operating high-performance, scalable financial markets and exchange infrastructure.

Prior to joining Seed CX, Hart was Managing Director of Technology Engineering for CME Group where he was instrumental in the development of Globex, the first truly scalable electrical derivatives-trading system. For 17 years, Hart held numerous key leadership positions at Globex, eventually managing a team of 200 employees.

"We are very excited to have John bring his unique exchange technology experience to Seed CX," said Adam B. Struck, a Seed CX investor and board member and Managing Partner of Divergence Digital Currency Fund. "Seed CX is building a ‘Markets Dream Team' of longtime trading industry professionals, bringing to reality Edward Woodford and Brian Liston's vision for an institution-ready digital asset trading experience."

Seed CX's roster of highly regarded markets and exchange industry veterans now includes:

Sam Tegel, Chief Strategy Officer – Former Head of Liquidity Strategy at Jump Trading

– Former Head of Liquidity Strategy at Jump Trading John Hart, Chief Information Officer – Former Managing Director of Technology Engineering at CME Group (Globex)

– Former Managing Director of Technology Engineering at CME Group (Globex) Matt Weiss, Chief Technology Officer – Former Lead Architect at Trading Technologies

– Former Lead Architect at Trading Technologies Waseem Barazi, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel – Former Chief Regulatory Officer and Counsel at OneChicago

– Former Chief Regulatory Officer and Counsel at OneChicago Adam Leaman, Head of Market Operations – Former Vice President at Societe Generale

– Former Vice President at Societe Generale Lawrence Mish, Chief Financial Officer – Former CFO at large trading firms Ketchum Trading, Allston Trading and CTC

"I have spent the majority of my career in the financial markets, most notably building high-performance exchange infrastructure in a hypergrowth environment," said Hart. "What I see in Seed CX is what I saw when we first launched Globex at CME Group, and I'm thrilled to be joining such a great team."

Hart's experience also includes being Assistant Vice President of Management Information Systems at First Options and Senior Network Architect at the MacArthur Foundation. Hart holds a Bachelor's degree in industrial management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

About Seed CX