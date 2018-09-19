Merit Medical to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at three upcoming conferences.



On Thursday, September 27, Merit's Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will participate at the Barrington Research Conference being held at The Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, September 27, at 12:55 p.m. ET, Merit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos will present at the Sidoti & Company's Fall Conference being held at The Grand Hyatt in New York City. He will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Tuesday, October 2, at 3:25 p.m. ET, Lampropoulos will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel. He and Parra will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 5,500 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; and Singapore.

