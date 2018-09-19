Ovid Therapeutics to Present at Two Investor Healthcare Conferences in October 2018
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences in October:
- Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
The company will give a corporate presentation on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 10:05 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the InterContinential New York Barclay Hotel.
- Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
The company will give a corporate presentation on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.
Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available on the company's website for two weeks following each live presentation.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company's lead investigational medicine, OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935/TAK-935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).
For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.
Contacts
Investors:
Lora Pike
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Public Relations
lpike@ovidrx.com
Steve Klass
Burns McClellan, Inc
sklass@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006
Media:
Elliot Fox
W2O Group
efox@w2ogroup.com
(212) 257-6724