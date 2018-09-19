Mercado Libre Selects Talkdesk to Power Sales Teams in Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, the enterprise contact center platform and fastest growing Contact Center as a Service provider, today announced Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI), Latin America's leading e-commerce technology company, selected Talkdesk to power and optimize their customer service and sales teams. Mercado Libre will deploy Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform to their teams in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

Mercado Libre's previous solution included a combination of several disparate systems which generated significant frustrations for both employees and customers. In addition, supporting both sales and contact center operations through multiple platforms proved to be a costly and inefficient use of resources. Moving to Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform will allow Mercado Libre to drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs and increase revenue.

"As the largest e-commerce technology company in Latin America, we needed a comprehensive solution to provide a global view of our business. We selected Talkdesk because it has the deepest Salesforce integration on the market, leading global call quality and availability, and a scalable platform that meets our growing business needs today and well into the future," said Rodrigo Hutt, Head of Classifieds Business Unit for Mercado Libre.

Mercado Libre depends on quick and easy access to their CRM database to facilitate an efficient and positive customer experience. Implementation speed and flexible CRM integrations, including Talkdesk for Salesforce, were also key differentiators for Talkdesk in Mercado Libre's selection criteria. The company, which recently reported 18% revenue growth in their second-quarter financial report powered by a high-volume sales team, was reluctant to risk a potential momentum loss in the process of changing contact center service providers. With a reputation for implementation in weeks rather than months -- supported by multiple customer case studies -- Talkdesk stood above the competition for rapid implementation.

"We are excited by Mercado Libre's selection of Talkdesk to support their growing customer service and sales operations," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "Mercado Libre selected Talkdesk for its global reach with nine data centers handling calls for companies in more than 60 countries, worldwide. We look forward to becoming a critical member of their customer experience infrastructure and facilitating their rapid growth."

Talkdesk for Sales will empower Mercado Libre's sales teams to convert more leads to customers with better connection rates and provide the right information to better engage with prospects and win more business. Additionally, by selecting a cloud-based solution from Talkdesk -- free from premises-based phones and hardware -- Mercado Libre sales teams can be instantly provisioned anywhere in the world within minutes.





Additional Information

Learn more about the Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform

Follow @Talkdesk on Twitter

Connect with Talkdesk on LinkedIn



About Talkdesk



Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to make customer experience a competitive advantage. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.



Gavin Gustafson Talkdesk 801-560-0073 gavin.gustafson@talkdesk.com