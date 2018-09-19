ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT AND RESOLUTION GAMES REVEAL UPCOMING ANGRY BIRDS FPS: FIRST PERSON SLINGSHOT FOR MAGIC LEAP ONE

Get ready to soar in new mixed reality game, coming to Magic Leap One Creator Edition this fall





STOCKHOLM, Sweden, and ESPOO, Finland - Sept. 19, 2018 - Rovio Entertainment (ROVIO) and Resolution Games today revealed details of their upcoming mixed reality (MR) game for Magic Leap One Creator Edition, Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot.

Coming this fall, Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot will provide a first-person slingshot to let players see incredibly realistic animated characters and objects overlaid onto their actual environment, bringing Angry Birds to life like never before - right in users' homes. You can watch a trailer here.

Kati Levoranta, CEO at Rovio Entertainment, commented, "We're excited to expand the Angry Birds brand and universe to new and emerging platforms like Magic Leap, delivering fans a unique way to engage with their favorite characters. Resolution Games has done an incredible job bringing Angry Birds to life in a new experience that will let players see and feel what it's like to battle the pigs like never before."

"It has been an incredible experience bringing Rovio's massively successful and beloved entertainment franchise to mixed reality," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "Developing for the Magic Leap platform was a very unique and inspiring process for our team, and we're confident fans will love how the game is brought to life."

Resolution Games is a games studio focused on visual computing. In their first three years, they have produced one of the most popular virtual reality (VR) titles of all time (Bait!) and their games are among the highest rated on their respective platforms.

Rovio Entertainment is best known for its global Angry Birds franchise, born from the world-famous Angry Birds Classic game. Today, Rovio has a wide portfolio of Angry Birds games which, although primarily designed and marketed for adult players, are always appropriate for all audiences. With over four billion game downloads since 2009 and one of the strongest mobile game brand licensing programs in the world, Angry Birds is one of the most successful IPs in mobile gaming history.

Rovio and Resolution Games are anticipating a fall 2018 release for Angry Birds FPS: First Person Slingshot. For more information, be sure to follow Rovio on Facebook and Twitterand Resolution Games on Facebookand Twitter.

###

About Rovio Entertainment:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel of which is in production. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

About Resolution Games:

Resolution Games is a VR and AR games studio and publisher aimed at creating immersive experiences for all - from gamers to non-gamers alike. The studio continues to push the limits of the emerging visual computing space with titles ranking among the highest rated and most downloaded across every major VR and AR platform. Their games include Bait!, Bait! Arctic Open, Wonderglade, Narrows and Solitaire Jester with several more on the horizon. The studio is composed of game industry veterans, serial entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a proven track record of widely acclaimed success spanning across mass market and AAA games, free-to-play games, hardware and more. Resolution Games is privately held and based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Follow the company at www.resolutiongames.com and on Twitter and Facebook .

