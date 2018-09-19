Market Overview

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06358 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on September 28, 2018 will receive a dividend of $0.06358 per share based on the VWAP of $7.63 payable on October 10, 2018. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.32 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.17.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

       
Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      
       


Distribution Details
 
Class A Share (PDV)   $0.06358
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)   $0.04167
Ex-Dividend Date:   September 27, 2018
Record Date:   September 28, 2018
Payable Date:   October 10, 2018
     

Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372                          
Local: 416-304-4443                       
www.primedividend.com          
info@quadravest.com 

