US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04056 for each Preferred share, or 5.25% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

     
Distribution Details    
     
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)   $0.04056
Ex-Dividend Date:   September 27, 2018
Record Date:   September 28, 2018
Payable Date:   October 10, 2018


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372   Local: 416-304-4443   www.financial15.com   info@quadravest.com

