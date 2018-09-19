Market Overview

TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments


TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $5.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $11.40.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2018
Record Date: September 28, 2018
Payable Date: October 10, 2018
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372                          
Local: 416-304-4443                       
www.tdbsplit.com                         
info@quadravest.com

