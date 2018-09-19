Market Overview

M SPLIT CORP. - Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018 9:00am
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the  $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
   
Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2018
   
Record Date: September 28, 2018
   
Payable Date: October 10, 2018
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443 
www.m-split.com 
info@quadravest.com

