Aduro Biotech Announces the Departure of Natalie R. Sacks, M.D.

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) today announced that Natalie R. Sacks, M.D. has resigned from her position as the company's chief medical officer effective October 1, 2018. Dr. Sacks will continue to provide counsel to the company and facilitate her transition through a consulting agreement.

"On behalf of the management team and Board of Directors, I'm grateful for the significant contributions Natalie made over the past three years and we wish her the best in her next endeavor," commented Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro. "During her tenure, Natalie has played an integral role in defining the development strategy for our lead STING agonist ADU-S100 and for our anti-APRIL antibody BION-1301, two first-in-class assets that have potential to impact the treatment landscape for patients with a myriad of serious diseases. The company remains well-positioned and on track to advance ADU-S100 and BION-1301 toward achieving important clinical milestones in 2018 and over the next 12 months."

About Aduro

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are intended to transform the treatment of challenging diseases. Aduro's technology platforms, which are designed to harness the body's natural immune system, are being investigated in cancer indications and have the potential to expand into autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aduro's STING pathway activator platform is designed to activate the STING receptor in immune cells, which may result in a potent tumor-specific immune response. ADU-S100 (MIW815) is the first STING pathway activator compound to enter the clinic and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with ipilimumab and in a Phase 1b combination trial with spartalizumab (PDR001), an investigational anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. Aduro's B-select monoclonal antibody platform, including BION-1301, an anti-APRIL antibody, is comprised of a number of immune modulating assets in research and development. Aduro's pLADD program is based on proprietary attenuated strains of Listeria that have been engineered to express tumor neoantigens that are specific to an individual patient's tumor. Other Listeria strains for lung and prostate cancers are being advanced by a partner. Aduro is collaborating with leading global pharmaceutical companies to expand its products and technology platforms. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential for ADU-S100 and BION-1301 to impact the treatment landscape for patients with a myriad of serious diseases, the advancement of ADU-S100 and BION-1301 toward achieving clinical milestones in 2018 and over the next 12 months, the timing of clinical data, and our ability to advance our drug development programs on our own or with our collaborators. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "project," "expect" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our history of net operating losses and uncertainty regarding our ability to achieve profitability, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to use and expand our technology platforms to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, our reliance on third parties, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.