Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.69 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.84 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.05208
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|September 27, 2018
|Record Date:
|September 28, 2018
|Payable Date:
|October 10, 2018
Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372
Local: 416‐304‐4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com