Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 174th Consecutive Monthly Distribution
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 174th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.63 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.53.
Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (DFN)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)
|$0.04375
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|September 27, 2018
|Record Date:
|September 28, 2018
|Payable Date:
|October 10, 2018
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com