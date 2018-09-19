Market Overview

Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at September 28, 2018.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details  
   
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A) $0.02500
   
 Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
   
 Ex-Dividend Date: September 27, 2018
   
Record Date: September 28, 2018
   
Payable Date: October 10, 2018


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443 
www.commercesplit.com 
info@quadravest.com

98585_logo_final_black.jpg

