Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06750 per Equity share. The distribution is payable October 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as of September 28, 2018.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on September 28, 2018 will receive a dividend of $0.06750 per share based on the VWAP of $8.10 payable on October 10, 2018. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $6.24 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Canada Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc.
EnCana Corporation Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation
  Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada  Corporation


Distribution Details  
   
Equity Share (DS) $0.06750
Ex-Dividend Date:  September 27, 2018
Record Date: September 28, 2018
Payable Date: October 10, 2018
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372                          
Local: 416-304-4443                       
dividendselect15.com                  
info@quadravest.com

 

