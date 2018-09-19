Confluence Readies the Vast Majority of '40 Act Funds for SEC's Forms N-PORT and N-CEN Filing Requirements

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence, the global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, today announced that their clients - fund administrators and asset managers servicing or managing over 75% of '40 Act funds - are meeting their Form N-PORT reporting obligations and have filed their first round of Form N-CEN successfully.

Both Form N-PORT and Form N-CEN require certain registered investment companies to compile fund data and report it to the SEC in a structured format on a regular basis. The SEC adopted temporary rule 30b1-9(T) postponing, until April 30, 2019, the need for funds in larger fund groups to file Form N-PORT but still required those funds to maintain the information that is required to be included in the form, which is subject to examination by the SEC.

Finding that the first several months of Form N-PORT data have been compiled successfully and that the first round of Form N-CEN have been filed, Confluence can confirm that its clients, and thus, the vast majority of '40 Act funds, are prepared and meeting the SEC's new reporting requirements.

"We understand how complex and onerous the new SEC Modernization reporting requirements are for the industry," commented Todd Moyer, Chief Operating Officer at Confluence. "We are grateful for the partnerships we have with our clients with whom we have worked in lock-step to implement solutions in an unprecedented industry-wide effort to meet the demands of the SEC Modernization regulation."

Unity NXT® Regulatory Reporting is Confluence's solution that eases the data management challenges and automates the filing processes for global regulatory reporting obligations including Form N-PORT and Form N-CEN. Unity NXT Regulatory Reporting is a flexible platform under constant development to deliver solutions to global reporting challenges in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.



About Confluence

As a proven leader delivering an innovative platform to put the data first in asset management, Confluence is leading the DataTech evolution for post-trade reporting. We focus on getting the data right, then reusing it across multiple regulatory, financial, statutory, performance and investor communications deliverables for speed, efficiency and control. Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence products and eight of the top 10 global asset managers have business processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in Brussels, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Luxembourg.

Alexandra Saville Confluence 9783172802 ali@forefrontcomms.com