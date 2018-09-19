Market Overview

Joint Asanko Gold and Gold Fields Presentation and Webcast at the Denver Gold Forum

Globe Newswire  
September 19, 2018 7:00am   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") ((TSX, NYSE:AKG) President and CEO, Peter Breese and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) CEO, Nick Holland will host a joint presentation and webcast with analysts and investors at the Denver Gold Forum at 7:25 am MDT on Monday, September 24, 2018. Details below.

Conference Call Details:
Monday, September 24, 2018   7:25 am MDT
US/Canada Toll Free:   1 800 734 8507
UK Toll Free:   0800 496 0825
International:   +1 415 226 5359

Webcast:
Please click on the link: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1l3s8hbvmlmli&eom

Replay
A recorded playback will be available approximately two hours after the call until October 24, 2018:
US/Canada Toll Free:    1 800 558 5253
International:    +1 416 626 4100
Passcode:    21895189

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Enquiries:
For further information please visit: www.asanko.com, email: info@asanko.com or contact:

Alex Buck – Manager, Investor and Media Relations
Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341
Telephone: +44-7932-740-452
Email: alex.buck@asanko.com

asanko.jpg

