Joint Asanko Gold and Gold Fields Presentation and Webcast at the Denver Gold Forum
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") ((TSX, NYSE:AKG) President and CEO, Peter Breese and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) CEO, Nick Holland will host a joint presentation and webcast with analysts and investors at the Denver Gold Forum at 7:25 am MDT on Monday, September 24, 2018. Details below.
|Conference Call Details:
|Monday, September 24, 2018
|7:25 am MDT
|US/Canada Toll Free:
|1 800 734 8507
|UK Toll Free:
|0800 496 0825
|International:
|+1 415 226 5359
Webcast:
Please click on the link: https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1l3s8hbvmlmli&eom
|Replay
|A recorded playback will be available approximately two hours after the call until October 24, 2018:
|US/Canada Toll Free:
|1 800 558 5253
|International:
|+1 416 626 4100
|Passcode:
|21895189
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
