REMINDER-Advisory: New coalition launches as plastics waste earns global scorn and G7 attention

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition will launch at the G7 environment ministers conference this Thursday that unites major business, NGO and academic leaders in calling for Canada to go waste-free with an immediate focus on reducing water-borne plastics.



Members of the media are invited to speak to members of the coalition on the potential for Canada to eliminate waste while driving job creation and increased prosperity.

Launch of the Circular Economy Leadership Coalition

Thursday, September 20

10:15 am

Westin Nova Scotian Media Center

1181 Hollis St, Halifax, NS

Government of Canada representatives and Coalition members on hand for launch:

Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever

Marsha Smith, President, Ikea Canada

John Coyne, Vice President and General Counsel, Unilever

Kathleen McLaughlin, President, Walmart Foundation

Kevin Groh, Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications, Loblaws Companies Ltd

David Hughes, CEO, The Natural Step Canada

Heather Schoemaker, Director, National Zero Waste Council

Mike Wilson, Executive Director, Smart Prosperity Institute

Available for interview in French (available remotely)

Daniel Normandin, Executive Director, Institut EDDEC – Environment, Sustainable Development and the Circular Economy

Scott Vaughan, President and CEO, International Institute for Sustainable Development