REMINDER-Advisory: New coalition launches as plastics waste earns global scorn and G7 attention
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition will launch at the G7 environment ministers conference this Thursday that unites major business, NGO and academic leaders in calling for Canada to go waste-free with an immediate focus on reducing water-borne plastics.
|
Members of the media are invited to speak to members of the coalition on the potential for Canada to eliminate waste while driving job creation and increased prosperity.
Launch of the Circular Economy Leadership Coalition
Thursday, September 20
10:15 am
Westin Nova Scotian Media Center
1181 Hollis St, Halifax, NS
Government of Canada representatives and Coalition members on hand for launch:
Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever
Marsha Smith, President, Ikea Canada
John Coyne, Vice President and General Counsel, Unilever
Kathleen McLaughlin, President, Walmart Foundation
Kevin Groh, Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications, Loblaws Companies Ltd
David Hughes, CEO, The Natural Step Canada
Heather Schoemaker, Director, National Zero Waste Council
Mike Wilson, Executive Director, Smart Prosperity Institute
Available for interview in French (available remotely)
Daniel Normandin, Executive Director, Institut EDDEC – Environment, Sustainable Development and the Circular Economy
Scott Vaughan, President and CEO, International Institute for Sustainable Development
Media contact
Jennifer Wesanko
604.347.5988
jenn@jennwesanko.com