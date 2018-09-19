RANE to Exhibit at New York Cyber Security Summit

Annual summit connects C-Level & Senior Executives with cutting-edge technology providers & leading information security experts



NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is pleased to announce it will exhibit at the New York Cyber Security Summit on September 25 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The annual Cyber Security Summit: New York is an informational forum that focuses on educating attendees on how to best protect highly vulnerable business applications and critical infrastructure. The event has been ranked as one of the "Top 50 Must-Attend Information Security Conferences" by Digital Guardian, and offers business meetings, panel discussions, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with RANE executives to discuss the latest advances and challenges in enterprise cyber defense.

"The cyber threat to companies has become an enterprise-level corporate governance issue requiring C-suite and board involvement," said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. "The New York Cyber Security Summit provides a great opportunity to learn from others, and we look forward to sharing solutions and intelligence from our global network of experts to help companies improve their cyber resiliency."

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is an information and advisory services company that connects business leaders to critical risk insights and expertise, enabling risk and security professionals to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to a global network of credentialed risk experts, community-enabled network intelligence and proprietary content, and a range of support services and risk management programs. Learn more at www.ranenetwork.com .

