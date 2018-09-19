Apex Leaders Appoints Long-time M&A Executive to Vice President of Business Development

Boise, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Leaders, a provider of human capital to private equity firms, announced this month the hiring of long-time M&A executive, Andrew Mabey, as the Vice President of Business Development.



Bringing more than a decade of sales and M&A experience, most recently as Global Head of Accounts at a global financial research company, Mabey will oversee all aspects of Business Development including sales and growth initiatives.



The hiring of Mabey will further catalyze Apex Leader's growth and service-value to Private Equity clients.



"We are excited to bring Andrew on board to drive the expansion of our organization and help Apex Leaders further achieve scalability, while most importantly, continuing to deliver the same high-quality experience that our clients expect," said founder and CEO Dave Myers.



Mabey has proven experience selling to investment firms and forging client relationships in high-growth organizations, bringing an in-depth understanding of the needs of private equity to clients of Apex Leaders.



"I look forward to working with the Apex team to expand its footprint in the private capital marketplace," said Andrew Mabey. "Apex Leaders has a unique culture that attracts top talent which in turn has been a big driver of the company's success and its strong client relationships."



Mabey's prior experience at a financial research company, Third Bridge, involved managing accounts for top-tier private equity funds, strategy consulting firms, and hedge funds. Prior to Third Bridge, Mabey spent almost a decade working as an investment banker with Sperry, Mitchell & Company, where he led deal teams in the middle market marketplace, closing deals across a range of industries.



While the company is based in Boise, Idaho, Andrew will operate out of the Greater New York area.



ABOUT APEX LEADERS

Apex Leaders has developed a strong reputation among Private Equity Firms, consistently earning some of the highest client satisfaction ratings in the industry since the firm was founded in 2009. The firm is a human capital provider focused exclusively on the needs of Private Equity. Apex Leaders connects investment teams with handpicked advisors rarely found in an expert network; these exclusive partnerships accelerate the firm's decision to invest or walk. The firm successfully executes hundreds of engagements annually across a wide range of industries, exercising creativity and tenacity every step of the way. For more information about Apex Leaders, visit apexleaders.com

Emily Border Apex Leaders 208-996-0570 emily.border@apexleaders.com