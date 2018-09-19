Four Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide executives tapped to serve as jurors for three premier industry award shows

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (OCHWW; www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE:WPP, www.wpp.com)), announced four top executives from the organization have been invited to sit on the jury panels for three highly esteemed healthcare marketing competitions: the Clio Health Awards (clios.com/health), the Global Awards (www.theglobalawards.com), and the MM&M Awards (awards.mmm-online.com).



Andrew Schirmer, CEO, and Johanna Skilling, head of strategy, have been selected to serve as jurors for the MM&M Awards. Now in its 18th year, the MM&M Awards recognize and champion both creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications. Samantha Dolin, chief creative officer, has been appointed to the executive jury for the 24th annual Global Awards, an international competition dedicated to excellence in healthcare and wellness communications. Deborah Ciauro, EVP, creative director, has been asked to sit on the executive jury panel for the film, out of home, and print track for the Clio Health Awards. Established in 2009, the Clio Health Awards recognize creativity that not only meets the advanced needs of consumers but also addresses the sophisticated challenges, demands and opportunities of a fast-evolving, rapidly expanding marketplace and industry.

About Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, a WPP Health & Wellness company, is committed to pervasive creativity and measurable effectiveness in healthcare communications, across every marketing platform. The agency's main offices are in New Jersey and New York, with additional hubs in markets critical to clients' global aspirations. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

