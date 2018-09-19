Stingray Names Ryan Fuss as Senior Vice-President, Advertising Sales

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)), a leading multiplatform music and video services provider, today announced that Ryan Fuss will join its management team as Senior Vice-President, Advertising Sales, effective October 1st. In his position, Mr. Fuss, who will be based in Toronto and report to newly-appointed CRO David Purdy, will spearhead the development of Stingray's integrated advertising offering - both domestically and internationally – in support of the company's growth objectives.



Mr. Fuss is a renowned media and technology professional with a proven track record of forging influential partnerships with brands, agencies, technology platforms, publishers, and media corporations. As part of Stingray's revenue team, he will develop industry-leading solutions for advertisers and agencies looking to connect with passionate music audiences across all platforms and devices.

In the coming months, Stingray will roll-out advertising across several of its multiplatform properties and introduce new products for advertisers. The company is in the enviable position of bringing to market assets with built-in brand awareness and a global audience of over 400 million users.

"Following my nomination as Stingray's CRO last week, the creation of this additional key leadership position sets the stages for the development of strategic partnerships with brands and advertisers worldwide who will see the benefits of connecting to world-class content. I invite them to stay tuned for exciting announcements in the next few months," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "Ryan's dynamism and deep expertise of the evolving advanced advertising landscape, including audience measurements and analytics, will be a tremendous asset to my team."

"My career has been built around rising up to challenges and defying the status quo," said Ryan Fuss "Stingray, a company that has more than demonstrated its ability to engage with audiences through a combination ground-breaking technology and emotional connection, is a perfect fit for my expertise. I have been given the rare opportunity to lay the groundwork for an advanced advertising model that offers brands and agencies access to platforms with massive reach at launch."

Mr. Fuss comes to Stingray from Sortable where, as chief revenue officer and strategic partnerships lead, he was responsible for growing an international SaaS business focused on programmatic header-bidding and analytics for digital publishers. His impressive track record also includes tenures as chief revenue officer at Vice Canada, and as senior vice-president, media solutions at Blue Ant Media, wherein both instances he built highly successful integrated media and content marketing businesses.

