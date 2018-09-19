Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present XERAVA™ (Eravacycline) and TP-6076 Data at IDWeek 2018

– Four Abstracts Selected for Poster Presentations –



– TP-6076 Featured in Oral Presentation –

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced it will have four posters and one oral presentation at the Infectious Disease Society of America's (IDSA) Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2018, taking place October 3-7 in San Francisco, CA at the Moscone Center. Presentations will include data on XERAVA™ (eravacycline), the Company's U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved treatment for complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), which is also under review for regulatory approval by the European Commission for the treatment of cIAI. Additional data will be presented on TP-6076, the Company's second-generation candidate to target MDR Gram-negative bacteria, which is currently in Phase 1 clinical testing.

The details for the data presentations at IDWeek are as follows:

XERAVA Poster Presentations

Poster title: Pooled Analysis of Safety Data from Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials Evaluating Eravacycline in Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

Date and time: Saturday, October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number: 1976

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Clinical Trials

Poster title: Efficacy of Eravacycline in Secondary Bacteremia: A Post Hoc Analysis of Two Phase 3 Studies of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections

Date and time: Saturday, October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number: 1978

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Clinical Trials

Poster title: Combined Microbiological Response Rates from Two Phase 3 Trials Demonstrating the Activity of Eravacycline in the Treatment of Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections: A Pooled Analysis of IGNITE1 and IGNITE4

Date and time: Saturday, October 6 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number: 1963

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Clinical Trials

TP-6076 Oral Presentation

Presentation title: TP-6076 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Date and time: Thursday, October 4 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. PT

Location: N Hall D

Presentation number: 837

Speaker: Larry Tsai, M.D.

Session information: Exploring the Antibiotic Pipeline 2018

TP-6076 Poster Presentation

Poster title: Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Multiple Doses of TP-6076, a Novel, Fully Synthetic Tetracycline, in a Phase 1 Study

Date and time: Friday, October 5 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. PT

Location: S Poster Hall

Poster number: 1371

Session information: Poster Abstract Session: Novel Agents

Additional Activities

Tetraphase will host a XERAVA exhibit booth (#324) at IDWeek 2018 during exhibit hours: Thursday, October 4; from 11:45 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT; Friday, October 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT; and Saturday, October 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT. Tetraphase Medical Affairs also will be present at booth #322 during exhibit hours.



Tetraphase has provided an independent educational grant in support of a Continuing Medical Education Lunch Symposium entitled "Emerging Options for Complicated Gram-Negative Infections: Considerations for Intra-Abdominal and Urinary Tract Infections." It will take place on Wednesday, October 3, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT at Moscone South 206-208.

IDWeek is the combined annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS). Full abstracts can be found on the IDWeek website at http://www.idweek.org/

About XERAVA™

XERAVA (eravacycline for injection) is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. XERAVA was investigated for the treatment of cIAI as part of the Company's IGNITE (Investigating Gram-Negative Infections Treated with Eravacycline) phase 3 programs. In the first pivotal phase 3 trial in patients with cIAI, twice-daily intravenous (IV) XERAVA met the primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority of clinical response compared to ertapenem and was well-tolerated. In the second phase 3 clinical trial in patients with cIAI, twice-daily IV XERAVA met the primary endpoint by demonstrating statistical non-inferiority of clinical response compared to meropenem and was well-tolerated. In both trials, XERAVA achieved high cure rates in patients with Gram-negative pathogens, including resistant isolates.

Important Safety Information

To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc., at 1-833-7-XERAVA (1-833-793-7282) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full prescribing information for XERAVA at www.XERAVA.com.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVA™ is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and under review for marketing application authorization approval by the European Commission for the treatment of cIAI. The Company's pipeline also includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in phase 1 clinical trials. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether eravacycline will be successfully distributed and marketed and other regulatory and commercial risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2018. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of September 19, 2018. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

