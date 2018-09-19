GoFind Secures SUN-S Investment for Advanced Product Development

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoFind Inc., a developer of GPS trackers for pets, humans and vehicles, has announced that SUN-S Co., Ltd., a Japanese conglomerate providing semiconductor assembly and testing services for a broad range of integrated circuits, as well as electronic equipment and modules and several non-electronic businesses, has agreed to make an investment in GoFind. The money will be used for continued development of GoFind's family of GPS trackers, including the NudgeR™, an advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) device that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to expand the capabilities of current PERS devices.



GoFind's GoFindR™ GPS tracker combines advanced technologies with a simple, free mobile app for iOS, Android or Windows devices that allows a person to locate a pet, car, bicycle or another person, such as a child, from a smart phone, providing safety alerts as needed. Other features include long battery life, activity tracking and the ability to set geofences.

"We are very pleased that a venerable and successful company such as SUN-S recognizes the value of GoFind's technology and products and will be making an investment in us," said Ron Kasper, GoFind co-founder and CEO. "The cash infusion part of our seed round will be used to finalize the development and prototyping of the LTE platform."

About GoFind

GoFind Inc. has been in business for over three years and has successfully launched a GPS tracker system for the pet market. This platform was developed utilizing a 3G network supported by AT&T.

When starting GoFind, the founders realized that there were about seven-to-eight vertical markets for low-cost, highly efficient personal GPS tracking systems. One market that presents a significant opportunity is the PERS (also referred to as Medical Alert) market place. This is the personal emergency response system for elderly and otherwise physically or mentally impaired people. NudgeR is the first APERS (Artificial Intelligence Personal Emergency Response System) and is currently under development by GoFind.

GoFind's minimum revenue goal is $100 Million by Year Five. Our fast-forward plan calls for over $250M in the same time frame.

About SUN-S

SUN-S Co., Ltd. is an independent provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services for a broad range of integrated circuits, including memory, mixed-signal, logic and analog ICs. The Company develops, designs, and manufactures optical semiconductors, semiconductor-related automated machines, microcontrollers, and other electronic components, offering their products and services to worldwide customers comprising leading IDMs and fabless companies. SUN-S' factories are located in Vietnam, China, Thailand and Japan and they have sales offices in China, the United States and Japan (Hiroshima and Tokyo).

Media Contact:

Jim Lipman for GoFind

925-858-7002

ednjim@earthlink.net

https://www.gofindinc.com