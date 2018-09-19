WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

WISeKey and OISTE to Lead a Groundbreaking Anti-Illicit Trade Roundtable Discussion at the 7th Edition of the 2018 Zermatt Summit

(September 21-23, in Zermatt, Switzerland)

Geneva, Zermatt - September 19, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, OTTCQX: WIKYY), a Swiss based cyber security and IoT company, today announced that in cooperation with OISTE Foundation will lead a groundbreaking anti-illicit trade roundtable discussion at the Zermatt Summit (September 21-23, in Zermatt, Switzerland).

Today, illicit trade has become a major contributor to discrepancies in wealth between the developing and developed world, while fueling devastating conflicts and undermining the legitimacy of countries. In effect, counterfeiting is the conduit that supports destabilizing and dangerous activities in nearly every sphere of the global economy.

From the illegal export of protected commodities, to the use of supply lines by terrorist groups and transnational criminal networks, counterfeiting and illicit trade hinders the fundamental building blocks of development, democracy, human rights and rule of law. It enables corrupt practices among government officials and private citizens alike. The value of illicit trade globally rivals the individual GDP of most members of the G8.

To enhance awareness of the issue and respond to these challenges, WISeKey and the Zermatt Summit will be organizing a high-profile panel of experts moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, at the Roundtable on Technology and Innovation in the Fight Against Illicit Trade.

Joining the panel:

· Alvise Giustiniani, Vice President, Illicit Trade Prevention, Philip Morris International

· Murat Seitnepesov, CEO, Integral Petroleum SA

· Philip Grant, President, Trial International ONG



The Roundtable will also focus on the urgency to develop an Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the international community to address all forms of illicit trade, promote due diligence and supply chain controls, and to foster private public cooperation in developing sustainable solutions.

The Zermatt Summit main theme this year is."How nature can change the way we do business." That's the promise of "Humanising Innovation," at the 2018 Zermatt Summit.



For centuries, we have plundered nature to get what we wanted. At a closer look, if we use what nature generously provides in abundance, we can serve the needs of people while regenerating and re-energizing our environment. If we use the space and resources available to us, we can grow an abundance of food and fuel as well as create jobs and income for all. In nature, nobody is left behind and all needs are met.



Speakers at the 2018 Zermatt Summit will turn existing business models upside down. They will present inspiring and disruptive cases that show that doing business inspired by nature will serve the needs of people and planet while generating better results for owners, employees, shareholders, suppliers and customers.



Many of the case studies that will be presented-from seaweed and bioplastics to Internet over light waves-can be replicated around the globe. This provides unique opportunities to build new businesses and makes the 2018 Zermatt Summit a "must" to attend for business leaders, investors, thinkers and do-ers who want to lead innovation and contribute to groundbreaking change.



About Zermatt Summit



Since 2010, the Zermatt Summit has been held annually in Switzerland. It has focused on themes including servant leadership, common good, courage. and has consistently promoted a constructive, action oriented dialogue between key stakeholders from different universes who share the same purpose.



Between 21st and 23rd September 2018 the Zermatt Summit will be held again in Zermatt under the theme "Humanising Innovation."



More information:

http://www.zermattsummit.org

About The OISTE FOUNDATION

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities' e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/

About WISeKey

WISeKey is one of the fastest growing CyberSecurity companies in the world, being a leading Swiss information security and identity management software and services company. WISeKey's mission is to facilitate the global growth of secure electronic transactions by providing businesses, governments and individuals with advanced technology and services that authenticate the identity of communicators, signatures, and objects during Internet transactions. WISeKey is currently deploying large scale IoT digital identities ecosystems and has become a pioneer of the 4th Industrial Revolution movement launched this year at the World Economic Forum at Davos. WISeKey Swiss based Cryptographic Root of Trust integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices.www.wisekey.com

