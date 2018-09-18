Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Rockwell Medical, Inc., GDS Holdings Limited, Inc., and Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)

Class Period: September 9, 2015 - February 29, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the primary product offering for Triferic will be in a powder packet packaging, which the FDA has not yet approved; (2) Rockwell is seeking to obtain transitional add-on payment reimbursement for Triferic with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services instead of bundled reimbursement; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Rockwell's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Rockwell class action go to: http://bespc.com/rmti/ .

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) it has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about GDS's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the GDS class action go to: http://bespc.com/gds/ .

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 -July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the Zion class action go to: http://bespc.com/zion/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .