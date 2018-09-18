Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Papa John's, and Qurate and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of CV Sciences, Inc., Papa John's International, Inc., and Qurate Retail Group, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI)

Class Period: June 19, 2018 - August 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that the company's Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about CV Sciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CV Sciences class action go to: https://bespc.com/cvsi/ .

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Papa John's executives, including defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the company; (2) Papa Johns' Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa Johns' business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa Johns' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Papa John's class action go to: http://bespc.com/pzza/ .

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants' statements pertaining to the company's revenue growth were materially false and misleading because defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) the company's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Qurate class action go to: http://bespc.com/qurate/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

