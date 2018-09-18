Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vuzix, Tetraphase, and LogMeIn and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vuzix Corporation, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LogMeIn, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Class Period: September 9, 2017 - March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the company's stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - February 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendant's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

