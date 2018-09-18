Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS). Our investigation concerns whether Ladenburg has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 7, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Phillip Frost, the Chairman of Ladenburg Thalmann's Board of Directors, alleging he participated in a scheme to manipulate the stock prices of two microcap companies. On September 18, 2018, an article published on Seekingalpha.com by Hindenburg Investment Research asserted that the charges against Frost will have a negative impact on Ladenburg Thalmann's business going forward.

On this news, Ladenburg's share price fell over 11%, closing at $2.5 on September 18, 2018.

