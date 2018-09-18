Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:BSO) announces a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The distribution will be paid on or before October 15, 2018 to holders of record on September 28, 2018.



Eligible holders of the Units ("Unitholders") may participate in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund's website at www.brookfield.com. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. and Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (together, the "Firm") are the manager and investment manager of the Fund, respectively.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately $20 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2018, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2018. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

