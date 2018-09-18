Adverum to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



Adverum's management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:30am Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.adverum.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD). Leveraging a next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform, Adverum generates product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases and Editas Medicine to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. Adverum's core capabilities include clinical development and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in process development and assay development. For more information please visit www.adverum.com .

