Good Samaritan Canada acquires Delta View Campus of Care

DELTA, B.C., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Samaritan Canada (GSC) and Devji Holdings Ltd. have reached an agreement that has transferred ownership of Delta View Campus of Care to Good Samaritan Canada effective immediately.



"We are thrilled to welcome the residents, their families, staff, and volunteers of Delta View Campus of Care to the Good Samaritan family," says Julius van Wyk, CEO and President of Good Samaritan Canada. "Our focus into the future will be to ensure that the quality of care and accommodations that Delta View has been known for is met and that we continue to build upon it. We are committed to working with the Devji family to make this transition as smooth as possible with continuity of care as our top priority."

Assisted living, complex care, respite services, and dementia care will continue to be provided at the care home, ensuring the needs of aging individuals in the community are fulfilled now and in the future.

"After 42 years of working hand in hand with our residents, their families, our staff, suppliers, health authorities, and all three levels of government, we are pleased that Good Samaritan Canada will now take our organization to the next level by supporting, and enabling our team to achieve our vision of being a global leader in person centered care," said Jane Devji, CEO of Delta View Campus of Care. "It has been the Devji family's privilege to have been a part of the community of Delta, where we were able to work together to improve the quality of life of seniors and those in need. We sincerely thank all of our staff and stakeholders, past and present, for their dedication to our residents, as well as ongoing support to our organization. We look forward to GSC carrying on the Delta View legacy of enriching the lives of those we serve and those who serve with us as well as our Hugs not Drugs approach to care."

Delta View has been designed to provide safe, multilevel care with two buildings with capacity for 296 residents; 292 of which are complex care, and four of which are assisted living. The holistic model of care enables residents by providing the best physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care in a home-like environment.

Good Samaritan Canada operates seven other care homes in British Columbia. They are a leading faith-based, not-for-profit, registered charity providing quality accommodations, health, and community care services and programs. With over 69 years of experience providing innovative and caring environments, their overarching culture of service and care make them a provider of choice for individuals and their families seeking a supportive place to call home.

For media inquiries, contact:

Julie Williams

GSC Communications

780-504-2280

Aly Devji

Delta View Campus of Care

604-501-6700



