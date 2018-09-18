Running Marathons and Co-Founding a Company: Accomplished Octogenarian Scientist Provides Inspiration for Senior Runners

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirotec Inc., a Chicago-based startup company with proprietary technology for measuring airborne allergens, today announced that its co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Julian Gordon, will be featured in "Running Past Fifty: Advice and Inspiration for Senior Runners" by Gail Waesche Kislevitz. Ms. Waesche Kislevitz, an award winning journalist and competitive runner, was a columnist for Runner's World for fifteen years, and her freelance work has been featured in Shape, Marathon and Beyond, and New York Runner.



Are you over the age of fifty and think that you are too old for running? Think again! "Running Past Fifty" provides motivation and helpful tips from 36 of this nation's best senior runners, including Bill Rodgers, winner of four Boston Marathons and four New York Marathons, Ed Whitlock, who, at the age of eighty-five, set an age division world-record of 3:56 at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and accomplished scientist Julian Gordon PhD, who at the age of eighty-two, averages 3 marathons a year and has acted as a pacer for the Chicago marathon since 2001. Dr. Gordon was key to the invention of the breakthrough technology which underlies the commercial success of Inspirotec.

When asked how running has played a role in his life, Dr. Gordon responded, "Running is huge for my self-esteem. I am much more confident in every other aspect of my life because of my running. Being at peak health condition I can focus on original ideas, solve intricate problems, and concentrate longer. I can stay awake longer and am more alert due to my running and conditioning."

In addition to running in numerous marathons, Dr. Gordon continues to push scientific boundaries as Inspirotec Inc.'s CSO, proving that in the end, age is just a number.

According to Dr. Gordon, "Running contributes to living a meaningful life as I grow older. You have to keep mentally and physically fit to enjoy the aging process."

The book:

Running Past Fifty: Advice and Inspiration for Senior Runners, by Gail Waesche Kislevitz. Skyhorse Publishing Paperback, also available as an ebook. On Sale: October 9, 2018. Price: $18.99. ISBN: 9781510736290

About Inspirotec Inc.:

Inspirotec Inc. is the only company providing airborne allergen detection either through physicians, indoor air quality professionals, or direct to consumer. Direct to consumer is marketed under the brand name Exhale and can be purchased through www.exhalenow.com .

Inspirotec has an extensive portfolio of patents: US patents 8,038,944, 9,216,421, 9,360,402, 9,481,904, 9,618,431 as well as patents and applications world-wide.

