Expert DOJO Launches "Ultimate Pitching" Championship at TechDay LA

First round of investment to be given exclusively to TechDay exhibitors, up to $1M investments

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert DOJO , the fastest growing startup community in Santa Monica, today announced the kickoff of their Ultimate Pitching Championship. The first round of the championship will take place exclusively at TechDay LA , the largest startup event in Silicon Beach. Expert DOJO will be investing up to $1 Million to startup companies worldwide, at least $50,000 of which is guaranteed to one TechDay exhibitor.

The Ultimate Pitching Championship, kicking off at TechDay, is designed to help startup founders who have identified a very specific problem or challenge in growing their startup, and could use the $50,000+ investment to make a significant difference in overcoming that challenge. Ideal applicants are innovative thinkers in any segment of technology who believe their products are unique, groundbreaking, and can affect positive change in their vertical.

Expert DOJO's team of judges will choose the top innovators from the pool of applicants, and each finalist will have the chance to compete for the grand prize by showing off their products with a live demo at TechDay LA.

The number one candidate from TechDay LA's live demo competition will compete against the number one finalist from TechDay London, to be held October 26, 2018 at The Old Billingsgate, London, England, with the final winner announced in late October.

"We are looking forward to bringing Expert DOJO's Ultimate Pitching Championship to the TechDay series of events," said Walter Charnizon, President of Continental Exhibitions, the owner and organizer of TechDay LA and TechDay London. "We're excited that this year, TechDay is not only providing guidance to entrepreneurs with networking and marketing resources, we're providing an opportunity for financial resources as well."

"Expert DOJO believes that we must support the earliest stage startups with investment, connections, and training in order to build the greatest innovation eco-systems," said Brian Mac Mahon, founder of Expert DOJO. "We are committed to making that happen and are thrilled to be launching this new initiative at TechDay LA."

TechDay LA will take place on September 27, 2018 at The Reef and is the city's biggest tech startup conference, expected to attract over 7,500 registrants, including investors, tech talent, press, and early adopters from established industry leaders and exciting new startups. The event will showcase the latest innovations from over 200 exhibitors across categories like fintech, edtech, healthtech, hardware, e-commerce, and more. With Live Demos, Fireside Chats and TED-style TechDayTalks , TechDay LA has resources for everyone.

To apply for The Ultimate Pitching Championship, TechDay LA exhibitors can go to https://expertdojo.com/techdaylaapplication/ and TechDay London exhibitors can visit https://expertdojo.com/techday-london-application/ .

To register for TechDay LA, and review the agenda, TechDayTalk speakers and more, visit https://techdayhq.com/los-angeles .

About TechDay

TechDay is the largest startup event series in the world, hosting annual shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and London. TechDay is owned and managed by Continental Exhibitions, a leading producer of business-to-business events, including trade shows, conferences and webinars since 1984.

About Expert DOJO

Expert DOJO improves the success rate of early-stage entrepreneurs with investment, foundation, showcasing, influence, and community. Since 2014, they have worked with over 400 startups to accelerate their growth and success.

