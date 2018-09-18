Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of their Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and Related Conference Call

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) plan to release their financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2018 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, after market closing.



The companies will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ . The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570

International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.



