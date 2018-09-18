It's Time to Recognize Careers in Construction!

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's almost that time again! Spearheaded by NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF), Careers in Construction Month occurs every October to increase public awareness and inspire the next generation of construction craft professionals. Careers in Construction Month is gaining momentum with 29 states already filing their proclamations to celebrate this nationwide observance.



With shortages of skilled craft professionals increasing across the country, now is the time to promote and support construction careers in every state. Take the time to appreciate all the hard working, highly-skilled men and women who build America and motivate our youth to choose a successful, lucrative career in the industry.





Build Your Future Career Day



2018 Careers in Construction Proclamation Map









"Today we know that 70% of the jobs that exist in the U.S. economy require something less than a four-year college degree," Tim Johnson, founder and president of the TJC Group, shared at SkillsUSA 2018 National Leadership and Skills Conference. "Everything in the economy begins with construction. We don't have roads. We don't have schools. We don't have factories. None of it exists without skilled craft professionals. It is critically important that we promote these careers."

To kick off the month-long celebration, BYF will unveil new resources for educators and industry representatives highlighting the benefits of choosing construction. Updated marketing resources will also be available on the Careers in Construction Month webpage, including sample press releases and social media posts. BYF also encourages organizations to register their events and submit career day photos for additional promotion.

In addition, NCCER and BYF are hosting the fourth annual "I BUILT THIS!" video contest to give aspiring craft professionals the opportunity to feature their construction projects. The contest is open to students and instructors in secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs. With even bigger prizes, the extended categories include individual and group from both secondary and postsecondary programs and, brand new in 2018, People's Choice, which gives the public the chance to vote on their favorite. For official rules or to submit a video, visit nccer.org/I-BUILT-THIS.

In conjunction with Careers in Construction Month, an exciting film, "Good Work: Masters of the Building Arts," is premiering October 1 on PBS (check local listings), which recognizes the diverse opportunities available in the industry. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Marjorie Hunt and Paul Wagner and co-produced with the Smithsonian Institution Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, Good Work honors American craftsmanship and the men and women working behind the scenes to bring enduring beauty to the built environment. NCCER, along with The Associated General Contractors of America and The American Institute of Architects, is proud to make the presentation of this program possible.

Proclaiming October as Careers in Construction Month is already making an impact this year with the following states having received their official proclamations: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. In addition, the following states have filed their proclamation requests: Alaska, California, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon and Virginia. Throughout the month of October, schools, contractors and organizations partner locally to host events and activities that introduce students to rewarding construction careers.

To learn more, visit byf.org. For the latest news and updates on career events visit facebook.com/BYFcampaign and follow twitter.com/buildyourfuture.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals. For more information, visit byf.org.

###

Attachments

Jennifer Wilkerson NCCER 888.622.3720 x 6908 marketing@nccer.org