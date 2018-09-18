SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX PM QRTEA CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about AMPE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Get additional information about NVRO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Class Period: February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about PZZA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-submission-form?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about LOGM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about NLSN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018

Get additional information about ZN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: October 20, 2017 and July 19, 2018

Get additional information about SKX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and April 18, 2018

Get additional information about PM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016

Get additional information about QRTEA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Class Period: August 21, 2018 and August 30, 2018

Get additional information about CRON: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

